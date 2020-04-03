Lubbock nurse’s photo goes viral online

LUBBOCK, Texas — Local nurse, mother and photographer Lacy Caldwell shared a photo on her business page and got widespread online attention.

In the photo, her two children sit behind a glass door holding a sign that reads: Stay home so our mom can come home.

“My husband is from the U.K., he’s from Scotland,” she said. “And seeing how this is affecting people overseas, a lot of people can’t go home to their families and that’s the last thing I want Lubbock to go through.”

She said she’s gotten responses from all across the United States and overseas.

“I think my image has hit home for a lot of people, especially for a lot of people in the medical field. But the truth is that’s the reality that a lot of people are having to face right now,” she said.

She said she hopes her photo will motivate people to make wise decisions to stay at home when possible and to practice social distancing.