LUBBOCK, Texas– A group of Lubbock nurses have provided Christmas care packages to families with babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for several years.

Christmas care packages was an idea that started in 2019 when a UMC Physicians Nurse Practitioner, Alicia Powell delivered a baby that had to stay in the NICU.

With the help of other nurses, they achieved something special for these families.

“People kind of forget about the other family members in that situation,” Powell said. “We are so focused on the patient as we should, but as nurses you want to support everybody involved.”

In 2019, they were able to provide 30 care packages for NICU families. In 2022, they planned to triple that number adding Pediatric Evaluation of Disability and Pediatric Care Unit families to the list.

The biggest thing that is included are gift cards for restaurants that deliver due to the many days spent in the hospital.

“I also like to include books in which we have done different titles throughout the years, it’s something they can read to their babies,” Powell said.

Brenda Johnson recalled being in the NICU for 11 days around the holidays with her son, Braxton and how the outpouring of support made her family feel.

“Those first few days especially were rough and scary from a medical standpoint, Johnson said. “So to look around and see these tangible expressions of support was really comforting, and it just really provided so much peace in the midst of all the uncertainty that we faced as a family.”

Johnson said the acts of kindness sparked her family to provide care packages for others.

“There are all these people out here they don’t know who we are, or what medical situations we are facing, but they took the time to think of him and pray for him. Not just him but our entire family.”

“I just don’t think there is any amount of words that would adequately describe that feeling,” Johnson said.

“We have some really great people in this town to help,” Powell said. So, we just want you to have a Merry Christmas and feel supported and know that we are thinking and praying for you.”

The goal was to have the care package completed by December 20th, to deliver to families on Christmas day.

You can make a donation on the GoFundMe website or drop off items at the office Dr. Amber Coons located 4403 6th street.