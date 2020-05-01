Lubbock nurses who traveled to NYC to help with COVID-19 talk about the experience

LUBBOCK, Texas – Two Lubbock nurses have returned from New York City after leaving to help with the coronavirus pandemic.

Nurses Corey Solis and Cole Strain left Lubbock on April 6 and were gone for 21 days. Both nurses will be quarantined in their homes for the next two weeks.

Solis said her experience was in a makeshift Intensive Care Unit that was separated by curtains where she had to wear her personal protective equipment the whole shift.

“It felt like every day I was in that room we had 2 to 3 patients dying,” she said. “I had a patient I’ll never forget his name. I’ll never forget his date of birth, I’ll never forget him talking to me. I left not knowing what happened to him.”

Strain said he also worked in the ICU and that he noticed the hospitals were overflowing with patients and that there was a great need for his help. He said many patients in the hospital were scared because they didn’t know what would happen next.

“They were crying because they weren’t able to see their family,” he said. “Many of them didn’t have cell phones or anything like that to where they could Facetime their families. One great thing about my facility is that they had an iPad”

Both nurses kept in contact with their loved ones and said they can’t wait to see them after their quarantine.