Lubbock nursing home one of two in Texas with most COVID-19 resident deaths

LUBBOCK, Texas — As of July 22, Whisperwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reported 25 COVID-19 deaths in residents to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, and was one of only two nursing homes in the state with the most reported virus deaths.

The other nursing home with 25 deaths was Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Brenham, Texas, according to HHS. One nursing home in Houston had a reported 24 deaths.

Lakeside Rehabilitation and Care Center reported 10 virus deaths in residents and was in the top 50 in terms of number of coronavirus deaths in Texas nursing homes, according to HHS. Bender Terrace reported 4 deaths, or in the top 150 for COVID-19 deaths in state nursing facilities.

Of the 1,215 nursing homes in the state of Texas, 628 of them had at least one case of coronavirus in its residents, according to HHS data. Of those, 329 had at least one resident who had died from the virus.

In total, Whisperwood had 84 residents test positive for COVID-19, as well as 32 employees. There were no active coronavirus cases in Whisperwood residents as of July 22, according to HHS data.

According to a list of nursing homes provided by the HHS, Whisperwood has a total capacity of 126. That would mean that, at least 60 percent of all Whisperwood residents were infected with the virus, with at least 19 percent of all residents dying.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Whisperwood by phone on Thursday afternoon. If Whisperwood accepts the invitation to comment, an update will be provided.