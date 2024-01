LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s U.S. National Weather Service location warned of hypothermia signs ahead of an expected arctic blast into the weekend.

The warning signs of hypothermia are confusion, shivering, difficulty speaking, sleepiness and stiff muscles.

The Lubbock NWS shared an image on its social media page that explained the impact of wind chill during freezing weather.

Courtesy of the Lubbock National Weather Service.

The Lubbock NWS also said to remember to protect the 4Ps: Pipes, Pets, People, and Plants.