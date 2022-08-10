LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested for assaulting a police officer and evading arrest on Sunday, according to reports Lubbock Police Department.

LPD responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 3300 block of East Cornell Street. Police found Jason Tijerina,19, sitting on the couch with a bloody nose and “red marks on his face and neck.”

According to the police report, Tijerina was hostile and refused to answer any of the officers’ questions. He responded to one of the officers’ questions with “f*** you.”

An officer outside of the residence heard yelling and went back inside the house and witnessed Tijerina lunge at one of the responding officers. Officers attempted to arrest Tijerina, but he refused to put his hands behind is back.

After a struggle, officers were able to place Tijerina under arrest. Tijerina complained of chest pains and was transported to University Medical Center.

After he was medically cleared, Tijerina was taken into custody.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Tijerina was in custody of the Lubbock County Detention Center and held on bonds totaling $10,000.