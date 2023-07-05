LUBBOCK, Texas — ‘Cops 4 Kids,’ a four-year-old initiative to promote positive interactions between children and law enforcement, will once again happen in Lubbock, United Supermarkets announced in a press release on Monday.

Throughout the summer and year, United will supply officers with coupons for a free soda or Icee at United Express locations, the press release said.

Officers will then be able to hand them out while in the community.

“As we all know, law enforcement is a vital part of any community,” said Marcus Young, director of asset protection for The United Family. “There is no better time than now for law enforcement to strengthen their bonds with the community. The United Family wants to be a part of that. We hope these coupons open up opportunities that create positive communication.”

