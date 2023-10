LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced the pumpkin trail would be closed on Sunday due to weather.

The city said Parks and Recreation canceled the trail “due to inclement weather.”

EverythingLubbock previously reported a “Weather Aware Day” was issued for Sunday and Monday, October 30. The first widespread freeze for the season is expected across the viewing area and is accompanied by “some wintry perception” for some.