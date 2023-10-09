LUBBOCK, Texas– The City of Lubbock provided safety tips to citizens ahead of Saturday’s Annular Eclipse.

The eclipse is expected to take place at 10:15, and the hub city was said to be in the viewing path of the eclipse, according to the city.

An annular eclipse occurs when the moon passes directly in front of the sun. However, the moon is too small to completely cover the sun, so visible ring of sunlight will be visible.

The eclipse falls on the same day as Texas Tech’s homecoming game against Kansas State. The city stressed staring too long at the eclipse can cause serious and permanent to a person’s eyes and vision.

The city recommended people do the following during the eclipse:

You can use a welder’s helmet to view the eclipse directly IF it is equipped with a 14 or darker filter.

Sunglasses are not safe to use to view an eclipse.

Limit the time you spend directly viewing the eclipse to reduce the risk of eye strain.

Keep a close eye on children to ensure they do not remove their eclipse glasses or use inadequate eye protection.

If you experience vision problems after viewing the eclipse, see the eye doctor immediately.

Texas University Physics & Astronomy will be handing out glasses at its viewing event at the YWCA on 6501 University Avenue. The Museum of Texas, located at 3301 4th Street, will also be hosting a viewing event and giving out glasses. The Science Spectrum, located at 2579 South Loop 289, will host a viewing party and hand out glasses as well.