Lubbock officials looking at coordinating outdoor graduations for high school seniors

LUBBOCK, Texas — During a virtual press conference on Monday, the Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force (LERT) announced that it is developing a plan for outdoor graduations for all area high school seniors.

Back in April, Governor Greg Abbott extended the cancellation of school for the remainder of the academic year. So, this all but canceled any hopes that high school seniors had of walking the stage.

Robert Taylor, member of LERT, said the group wants to hold a safe, outdoor graduation for students in Lubbock Independent School District, Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District, and Frenship Independent School District.

“We feel strongly that the students need to be honored for the hard work they put into graduating from school,” Taylor said. “And we need to do it before the summer.”

He said this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for students.