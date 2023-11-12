LUBBOCK, Texas — The holiday season has hit the South Plains and is bringing the cold temperatures along with it. The Hub City and its surrounding areas experienced the first freeze of the year on Saturday, October 29.
Lubbock Fire Rescue encouraged the public to create a checklist to prepare for winter weather. Joe Moudy, the director of the City of Lubbock Office of Emergency Management, said Winter weather is “inevitable.”
Home
The Office of Emergency Management said in the event of severe winter weather, a home should have three days of food for each person and animal and 1 gallon of water for each person per day. OEM also recommended a person have seven days of medication and medicine items. The following is a list of tips for homeowners to keep in mind for winter weather:
- Insulate your pipes, walls or attic
- Running water, even at a trickle, helps prevent pipes from freezing
- Flashlights with extra batteries
- Candles—use away from combustible materials
- Matches or lighters
- First Aid Kit
Auto
OEM recommends drivers have a full tank of gas, leave plenty of distance between themselves and other drivers, break slowly and don’t use cruise control, wear a seatbelt and SLOW DOWN. OEM also said drivers should travel with an emergency travel kit that contains:
- Blanket
- First Aid Kit
- Water
- Snacks
- Warm Clothes ( boots, gloves)
- Flares
- Cat Litter/ Sand (for traction)
- Flashlight
- Booster cables
- Phone Charger
Furry Friends
OEM recommends pet owners not tie their pets outside during winter weather, protect them from the elements, have extra bulbs if using a heat lamp, and ensure any heat source is not near any combustible materials.