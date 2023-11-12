LUBBOCK, Texas — The holiday season has hit the South Plains and is bringing the cold temperatures along with it. The Hub City and its surrounding areas experienced the first freeze of the year on Saturday, October 29.

Lubbock Fire Rescue encouraged the public to create a checklist to prepare for winter weather. Joe Moudy, the director of the City of Lubbock Office of Emergency Management, said Winter weather is “inevitable.”

Home

The Office of Emergency Management said in the event of severe winter weather, a home should have three days of food for each person and animal and 1 gallon of water for each person per day. OEM also recommended a person have seven days of medication and medicine items. The following is a list of tips for homeowners to keep in mind for winter weather:

Insulate your pipes, walls or attic

Running water, even at a trickle, helps prevent pipes from freezing

Flashlights with extra batteries

Candles—use away from combustible materials

Matches or lighters

First Aid Kit

Auto

OEM recommends drivers have a full tank of gas, leave plenty of distance between themselves and other drivers, break slowly and don’t use cruise control, wear a seatbelt and SLOW DOWN. OEM also said drivers should travel with an emergency travel kit that contains:

Blanket

First Aid Kit

Water

Snacks

Warm Clothes ( boots, gloves)

Flares

Cat Litter/ Sand (for traction)

Flashlight

Booster cables

Phone Charger

Furry Friends

OEM recommends pet owners not tie their pets outside during winter weather, protect them from the elements, have extra bulbs if using a heat lamp, and ensure any heat source is not near any combustible materials.