LUBBOCK, Texas –The City of Lubbock Utilities provided the public with ways to prevent frozen runoff in the new year.

According to a press release from the city, the combination of runoff and freezing temperatures can cause icy sidewalks and roads, leading to car crashes and property damage.

“The City prohibits irrigation runoff and irrigating when temperatures drop below 35 degrees Fahrenheit to encourage efficient water use, but more importantly to prevent accidents resulting from icy conditions,” the press release said.

The city provided the following list of tips to prevent frozen runoff: