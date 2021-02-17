Lubbock officials urge residents to stay off Playa Lakes

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Lubbock city officials urged residents to stay off playa lakes after several calls centered around children playing on them.

“Please keep people, keep the children off the ice,” said Lubbock City Manager Jarrett Atkinson in Tuesday’s press conference. “It’s not safe, and it doesn’t matter how cold it’s going to get tonight. It’s not going to be safe.”

Even with single-digit temperatures, the lakes in the area only host a thin sheet of ice underneath the snow.

“It’s not thick enough to be walking around on,” said Lubbock Fire and Rescue Lt. Phillip Grandon. “It will bust, and you will fall in.”

Lubbock Police PIO Allison Matherly said it is a dangerous situation that quickly leads to hypothermia and, in some cases, life-threatening results.

“Hypothermia takes over very quickly to the point you may actually drown in the water because it [tightens] up your muscles and makes it hard to breathe,” said Matherly.

On top of these cold-water concerns, Grandon also tells us they’ve had multiple house fire calls coming from people attempting to heat their homes.

As pipes freeze and power goes out, many households have used alternative solutions like candles and gas stoves, which serve as fire hazards.

“The problem is, obviously, it’s an open flame,” said Grandon. “You want the warm air to stay in, but what’s happening is that carbon monoxide has nowhere to go, so you go to bed with that stove on [and] you are putting your life at risk.”

Whether it is inside heat or outside activity, city officials encourage the community to remain aware of their surroundings.