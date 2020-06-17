Breaking News
Lubbock on the Garth Brooks list of drive-in theaters for June 27 live concert

Garth Brooks

FILE – This March 14, 2019 file photo shows Garth Brooks performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles. Brooks is holding a concert in Nashville,Tenn., that will be played at 300 drive-in theaters across the country. Tickets will cost $100 per passenger car or truck. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Representatives for Garth Brooks announced on Wednesday that Lubbock will be added to the list of cities for a drive-in movie theater concert.

About a week ago, Brooks announced he will perform live on June 27 – to be seen by audiences at drive-in theaters all over the nation. The updated list on Wednesday morning includes the Stars and Stripes drive-in of Lubbock, 5101 Clovis Highway.

The announcement on Wednesday said even more theaters could be added. Tickets are $100 per car or truck “rain or shine.” Tickets go on sale June 19 at 11:00 am (CDT).

Order online at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

The full list of drive-in theaters, as of Wednesday morning, is copied below.

TheaterAddressCityState
Continental Drive-In14200 W US 84WicksburgAL
Blue Moon Drive-in4690 US Highway 43GuinAL
Stone Drive-In808 Theatre LnMountain ViewAR
112 Drive-In3552 HWY 112NFayettevilleAR
Digital Drive-In – Lake Pleasant8707 N Harbor BLVDPeoriaAZ
Tucson Dragway Drive InSds, 12000 S Houghton RdTucsonAZ
Digital Drive-In – Mesa1901 N. Alma School RoadMesaAZ
West Wind Glendale 9 Drive-in5650 North 55th Ave.GlendaleAZ
El Toro Flicks Carpool Cinema12155 N. Oracle Rd.Oro ValleyAZ
El Toro Flicks Carpool Cinema198 S. GranadaTucsonAZ
Pima County Fairgrounds11300 S. Houghton RdTucsonAZ
Scottsdale Westworld16601 N. Pima RoadScotsdaleAZ
Schnepf Farms22601 E. Cloud RoadQueen CreekAZ
Park Drive-In9660 Raceway RdPrince GeorgeBC
Madera Drive-in201 East Lincoln AveMaderaCA
Skyline Drive-in31175 Old Highway 58BarstowCA
The Nighlight403 F StreetLos BanosCA
Lakeport Auto Movie Theater52 Soda Bay RoadLakeportCA
Kilburn – San Juan Capistrano, CA30743 Av La PataSan Juan CapistranoCA
Sunset Drive-In255 Elks LaneSan Luis ObispoCA
Concerts in Your Car10 W Harbor BlvdVenturaCA
West Wind Sacramento 6 Drive-in9616 Oates DrSacramentoCA
Alameda County Fairgrounds: Pop-Up Drive in Movies4501 Pleasanaton Ave.PleasantonCA
Paramount Twin Drive-in7770 Rosecrans AvenueParamountCA
Mission Tiki Drive-in10789 Ramona AvenueMontclairCA
South Bay Drive-In2170 Coronado AveSan DiegoCA
Berkeley Chapel Pop-Up Drive-In4345 West 46th AvenueDenverCO
Comanche Drive-in27784 Co Rd 339Buena VistaCO
Tru Vu Drive-in1001 Highway 92DeltaCO
Star Drive-in600 East Miami StreetMontroseCO
Kilburn – Brookfield – Denver, CO8401 Park Meadows DriveDenverCO
Star Drive-in2830 Highway 160 WestMonte VistaCO
Stratford Drive-In411 Barnum Avenue CutoffStratfordCT
Ocala Drive-in4850 S. Pine Ave.OcalaFL
Epic St. Augustine Pop-Up Drive-In112 Theatre DrSt AugustineFL
Epic Mt. Dora Pop-Up Drive-In2300 Spring HarborMount DoraFL
Epic Clermont2405 S Hwy 27ClermontFL
Epic West Volusia939 Hollywood BlvdDeltonaFL
Treasure Coast Park & Watch601 Seaway DriveFort PierceFL
Lake Catherine Blueberries5849 Lake Catherine RdGrovelandFL
Drive In Dudes @ The Pensacola Fairgrounds6655 Mobile HwyPensacolaFL
Drive In Dudes @ Northwest Florida Fairgrounds1958 Lewis Turner Blvd.Fort walton BeachFL
Tiger Drive-in2956 Old Hwy. 441 S.TigerGA
Starlight Drive In2000 Moreland Ave. SEAtlantaGA
Blue Grass Drive-in Theater774 W Mayne StBlue GrassIA
Superior 71 Drive-in1482 300th AveSpirit LakeIA
Motor-Vu Drive-in2095 N. Yellowstone Hwy.Idaho FallsID
Parma Motor Vu Drive-in29522 Hwy. 95ParmaID
Spud Drive-in2175 South, ID-33DriggsID
Terrace Drive-in3701 S. Lake Ave.CaldwellID
Hayden Cinema Pop-Up Drive-In300 Centa DriveHaydenID
Teton Vu Drive-in1114 N. Yellostone Hwy.RexburgID
B- Stage at Boise State University’s ExtraMile Arena1401 Bronco LaneBoiseID
Idan-Ha Drive-in187 W. 2nd SSoda SpringsID
McHenry Indoor/Outdoor Theater1510 N. Chapel Hill Rd.McHenryIL
Route 66 Drive-in1700 Recreation Dr.SpringfieldIL
Drive ‘N Theatre16045 IL-33NewtonIL
Harvest Moon Drive-in1123 S. SangamonGibson CityIL
Chicago Drive-In Theaters7000 S Harlem AveBridgeviewIL
Marcus Theatres Elgin Cinmea111 South Randall RoadElginIL
Tri Way Drive-in4400 North Michigan RoadPlymouthIN
Lake Shore Drive-in100 Rickey RoadMonticelloIN
Tibbs Drive In480 S Tibbs AveIndianapolisIN
Starlite Drive In7630 South Old State Road 37BloomingtonIN
Moon Lite Drive In5048 N. Lafayette Ave.Terre HauteIN
Bel-Air Drive-in337 North Route 421VersaillesIN
49’er Drive-in Theatre675 N Calumet AveValparaisoIN
M.E.L.S at the Starlite8721 N. State Road 39ThorntownIN
Holiday Drive-in646 N. State R. 161RockportIN
Hummel Drive-In2870 East Route 32WinchesterIN
CenterBrook Drive-in Theater6735 Route 67 NorthMartinsvilleIN
Auburn Garrett Drive-in1014 State Route 8GarrettIN
Starlite Twin Drive-in3900 South Hydraulic St.WichitaKS
South Drive-in1019 Est. McArtor RdDodge CityKS
Bar O Bar Drive In6000 and Highway 101EdnaKS
Judy Drive-In4078 Maysville RoadMount SterlingKY
Skyline Drive-In5600 Hodgenville RdSummersvilleKY
Sauerbeck Family Drive-In3210 D.W. Griffith LnLaGrangeKY
Franklin Drive-In6250 Nashville RoadFranklinKY
Bourbon Drive-InJackstown RdParisKY
27 Twin Drive-In5270 US-27SomersetKY
Stanford Drive-In1645 Hustonville RoadStanfordKY
Cajundome Convention Center444 Cajundome BlvdLayfayetteLA
Marshfield Drive-In140 Main StreetMarshfieldMA
Mendon Twin Drive-in45 Milford StreetMendonMA
Leicester Triple Drive-inRoute 9, 1675 Main StreetLeicesterMA
Stardust Drive-In3020 Thornhill StMordenManitoba, CAN
Prides Corner Drive-In651 Bridgton Road (Rt 302)WestbrookME
Bangor Drive-In1674 Hammond St.HermonME
Skowhegan Drive-in201 Waterville Rd.SkowheganME
Ford Wyoming Drive-In10400 Ford RdDearbornMI
US 23 Drive-In5200 Fenton RoadFlintMI
Highway 2 Drive-In5876 W. US-2ManistiqueMI
Capri Drive-In119 Est Chicago RoadColdwaterMI
Hi-Way Drive-In2778 E. Sanilac Rd. (M-46)CarsonvilleMI
Getty 4 Drive-In920 E Summit AveMuskegonMI
Verne Drive-In1607 S Kniss AveLuverneMN
Elko Drive-In26350 France AvenueElko New MarketMN
Kilburn – Brookfield St. Cloud, MN4104 West Division StreetSt. CloudMN
Starlite Drive-in15605 North, MO-21CadetMO
Pharaohplex, Inc.105 Pennsylvania AveHamiltonMT
The Pasture360 Little Camp Creek WayManhattanMT
Sussex Drive-In Theater133 Aiton RdSussexNB
Neptune Drive-In691 Main StShediacNB
Hounds Drive-in114 Raven CircleKings MountainNC
Marketplace Cinemas Drive-In2095 Peters Creek ParkwayWinston SalemNC
Eden Drive-in Theater106 Fireman Club RoadEdenNC
Badin Road Drive-in2411 Badin RoadAlbemarleNC
Stateline Movie Time Drive-In (NC)3851 Dothan RoadTabor CityNC
Twin Creek Cinemas3909 Raynor ParkwayBelleviewNE
TK/Starlight Drive In1000 Hwy 275NelighNE
Sandhills Drive-in2617 County RoadAllianceNE
St. Marks Methodist Church8550 Pioneers BlvdLincolnNE
Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds4100 N. 84th StreetLincolnNE
Northfield Drive-in981 Northfield RdHinsdaleNH
Milford Twin Drive-In531 Elm StMilfordNH
Rhythm & Reels Drive- In1351 N. Black Horse PikeWilliamstownNJ
Delsea Drive In Theater2203 South Delsea DriveVinelandNJ
Fort Union Drive-in3300 7th StreetLas VegasNM
Cape Breton Drive-In865 Grand Lake RdSydneyNS
Highland Drive- In159 Truro RoadWestvilleNS
Valley Drive-In Theater5934 Hwy 1CambridgeNS
El Rancho Drive-in555 El Rancho DriveSparksNV
Westwind Las Vegas 6 Drive-in4150 West Carey AvenueNorth Las VegasNV
Malta Drive-in2785 Route 9MaltaNY
Vintage Drive-in1520 West Henrietta RoadAvonNY
Silver Lake Twin Drive-in7037 Chapman AvenuePerryNY
Fair Oaks Drive-in365 Bloomingburg RoadMiddletownNY
Transit Drive-in6655 Transit RoadLockportNY
Warwick Drive-in5 Warwick TurnpikeWarwickNY
Finger Lakes Drive-in1064 Clark Street RoadAuburnNY
Unadilla Drive-in Theater1706 Route 7UnadillaNY
Sunset Drive-in9950 Telegraph RoadMiddleportNY
Delevan Twin Drive-in11771 State Route 16DelevanNY
NY State Fair Drive-InState Fair Blvd, Orange LotSyracuseNY
HiWay Drive-in10769 Route 9WCoxsackieNY
Long Island Adventureland2245 Broad Hollow RoadFarmingdaleNY
El Rancho Drive-In6070 Route 5Palatine BridgeNY
Jericho Drive-in21 Jericho RoadGlenmontNY
Star View Drive-In2083 Route 20 WestNorwalkOH
South {Twin} Drive-In3050 South High StreetColumbusOH
Dixie Twin Drive-In6201 N. Dixie DriveDaytonOH
Starlite Drive-In2255 Ohio PikeAmeliaOH
Van-Del Drive-In19986 Lincoln HighwayMiddle PointOH
Tiffin Drive In4101 N. St. Rt. 53TiffinOH
Liberty Center Field of Dreams Drive-InV602 Township Rd 6Liberty CenterOH
Sundance Kid Drive-In4500 Navarre AvenueOregonOH
Caesar Creek Flea Market7763 State Road WestWilmingtonOH
Pickerington Cinema1776 Hill Road NorthPickeringtonOH
Mayfield Road Drive-In12100 State Road 322ChardonOH
Holiday Auto Theater1816 Oxford HighwayHamiltonOH
Midway Drive-in (same owner as Mayfield)2736 Route 59RavennaOH
Melody 49 Drive-In7606 Pleasant Plains RoadBrookvilleOH
Elm Road Triple Drive-In1895 Elm Road NEWarrenOH
Magic City Drive-In5602 South ClevelandBarbertonOH
Springmill Drive-In1040 Springmill StreetMansfieldOH
Blue Sky Drive-In959 Broad StreetWadsworthOH
Admiral Twin Drive-in7355 E. Easton St.TulsaOK
Tower Drive-in2214 N Broadway StPoteauOK
El-Co Drive-in Theater501 North Main StreetShattuckOK
Cool Breeze RV Cinema and Resort16677 US-77SpringerOK
Port Elmsley Drive-In333 Port Elmsley Rd.PerthON
Muskoka Drive-In1001 Theatre Rd.GravenhurstON
Can View Drive-In1956 Highway #20FonthillON
The Mustang Drive-In Theaters2551 Wilton Grove RdLondonON
Mustang Drive-In (Guelph)5012 Jones BaselineGuelphON
Stardust Drive In Theater893 Mt Albert RdNewmarketON
Starlite Drive-In59 Green Mountain Rd. EStoney CreekON
Sunset Barrie134 4 Line SOro-MedonteON
The 5 Drive-In2332 Ninth LineOakvilleON
Lindsay Twin Drive-In229 Pigeon Lake RdLindsayON
The Boonies Drive-In Theatre4625 Richardson Side RdTilburyON
99W Drive-In3110 Portland RdNewbergOR
M-F Drive-In84322 Hwy 11Milton-FreewaterOR
The Comet Drive-in151 Morrell RoadDunbarPA
Carrolltown Hi-Way Drive-in425 Theatre RdCarrolltownPA
Sky-Vu Drive-in813 E Market StGratzPA
Kane Family Drive-in6627 US-6KanePA
Garden Drive-in20 State Route 11Hunlock CreekPA
Circle Drive-in1911 Scranton Carbondale HwyDickson CityPA
Haar’s Drive-in185 Logan RoadDillsburgPA
Pike Drive-in5798 US Highway 15MontgomeryPA
Brownsville Drive-in6229 National PikeGrindstonePA
Moonlite Drive-inRoute 322BrookvillePA
Palace Garden Drive-in225 Indian Springs Rd.IndianaPA
Moonlite Drive-in1190 Shoemaker AveWest WyomingPA
Cumberland Drive-in Theatre715 Centerville RoadNewvillePA
Midway Drive-in1380 William Penn HwyMifflintownPA
Super 322 Drive-in1682 Woodland Bigler HwyClearfieldPA
Becky’s Drive-in4548 Lehigh DrWalnutportPA
Brackely Drive-In Theatre3164 Brackely Point Rd – Route 15Brackley BeachPE
Cine-Parc St-Eustache455 Avenue MathersSaint-EustacheQuebec, CAN
Misquamicut Drive-In Theater316 Atlantic AveWesterlyRI
Rustic Tri-View Drive-in146 Old Louisquisset PikeNorth SmithfieldRI
25 Drive-In Auto Theater3109 Highway 25 SouthGreenwoodSC
Terrace Theatre1956d Maybank Hwy,CharlestonSC
Monetta Drive-In Theater5822 Columbia Hwy NMonettaSC
Highway 21 Drive-In55 Parker DriveBeaufortSC
The BEND Pop-Up Drive-In3775 AzaleaNorth CharlestonSC
Pheasant City Drive-in17230 US Highway 281RedfieldSD
Pheasant Drive-in1600 20th St WMobridgeSD
Winner Drive-in Theatre LLC27865 317th AvenueWinnerSD
Hilltop Drive-in33575 Hwy 18GregorySD
Roy’s Black Hills Twin Drive-in810 Tenaya StreetHermosaSD
Willow Creek Drive-In27213 US HWY 14/34Fort PierreSD
The Prairie Dog Drive-In119 Main St.CarlyleSK
Twilite Drive-InDrive-In Road; SK-1WolseleySK
Hi-Way 50 Drive-in1584 Fayetteville HwyLewisburgTN
Malco Drive-In5310 Summer Ave.MemphisTN
Swingin’ Midway Drive-in2133 Highway 30 EastAthensTN
Sparta Drive-in220 Roberts Matthers HwySpartaTN
Stateline Drive-in2306 State Line RoadElizabethtonTN
Parkway Drive-in2909 East Kamar Alexander PkwyMaryvilleTN
Graham Drive-in1519 4th StreetGrahamTX
Coyote Drive-in223 N.E. 4th StreetFort WorthTX
Sandell Drive-In12 S. Center DriveClarendonTX
Town and Country Drive-In2902 Vogel StreetAbileneTX
Brazos Drive-in1800 W. Pearl StGranburyTX
Big Sky Drive-in6200 W. HWY 80MidlandTX
Kilburn – The Star Frisco, TX9 Cowboys WayFriscoTX
Kilburn – Brookfield – Dallas, TX2063 Town East MallMesquiteTX
Showboat Drive-in22422 FM 2920HockleyTX
Stars and Stripes Drive-in (New Braunfels)1178 Kroesche Ln.New BraunfelsTX
Stars and Stripes Drive-in (Lubbock)5101 Clovis HwyLubbockTX
Galaxy Drive-in Theatre5301 North Interstate Highway 45EnnisTX
Basin Drive In680 State StMt PleasantUT
Motor Vu Theatre4055 N. State Hwy 36TooeleUT
Redwood Drive-In3688 Redwood RoadWest ValleyUT
Family Drive-in5890 Valley PikeStephens CityVA
Park Place Drive-in301 Park BoulevardMarionVA
Starlite Drive In275 Starlight DrChristiansburgVA
Central Drive-In5113 Kent Junction RdNortonVA
Sunset Drive-In155 Porters Point RdColchesterVT
Fairlee Drive In1809 US Route 5 N,FairleeVT
Skyline Drive-In182 S.E. Brewer RdSheltonWA
Auto Vu Drive-In444 Auto View RoadColvilleWA
Blue Fox Drive-In1403 N Monroe Landing RdOak HarborWA
Wheel-In Motor Movie210 Theatre RdPort TownsendWA
Rivers Edge Drive In1820 Raleigh RoadNew RichmondWI
Chilton Twilight Drive-in1255 E. Chestnut St.ChiltonWI
Field of Scenes Drive-inN3712 Hwy. 55FreedomWI
Majestic Cinema of Brookfield770 Springdale RoadWaukeshaWI
CV Drive-In225 Edward StreetChippewa FallsWI
Sky Vu Drive-in1936 State Route 69MonroeWI
Marcus theaters South Shore Cinema7261 South 13th StreetOak CreekWI
Meadow Bridge Drive-in17974 WV-20Meadow BridgeWV
The Chinook at Terry Bison Ranch51 I-25 Service RoadCheyeneWY

