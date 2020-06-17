Lubbock on the Garth Brooks list of drive-in theaters for June 27 live concert

LUBBOCK, Texas — Representatives for Garth Brooks announced on Wednesday that Lubbock will be added to the list of cities for a drive-in movie theater concert.
About a week ago, Brooks announced he will perform live on June 27 – to be seen by audiences at drive-in theaters all over the nation. The updated list on Wednesday morning includes the Stars and Stripes drive-in of Lubbock, 5101 Clovis Highway.
The announcement on Wednesday said even more theaters could be added. Tickets are $100 per car or truck “rain or shine.” Tickets go on sale June 19 at 11:00 am (CDT).
Order online at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks
The full list of drive-in theaters, as of Wednesday morning, is copied below.
|Theater
|Address
|City
|State
|Continental Drive-In
|14200 W US 84
|Wicksburg
|AL
|Blue Moon Drive-in
|4690 US Highway 43
|Guin
|AL
|Stone Drive-In
|808 Theatre Ln
|Mountain View
|AR
|112 Drive-In
|3552 HWY 112N
|Fayetteville
|AR
|Digital Drive-In – Lake Pleasant
|8707 N Harbor BLVD
|Peoria
|AZ
|Tucson Dragway Drive In
|Sds, 12000 S Houghton Rd
|Tucson
|AZ
|Digital Drive-In – Mesa
|1901 N. Alma School Road
|Mesa
|AZ
|West Wind Glendale 9 Drive-in
|5650 North 55th Ave.
|Glendale
|AZ
|El Toro Flicks Carpool Cinema
|12155 N. Oracle Rd.
|Oro Valley
|AZ
|El Toro Flicks Carpool Cinema
|198 S. Granada
|Tucson
|AZ
|Pima County Fairgrounds
|11300 S. Houghton Rd
|Tucson
|AZ
|Scottsdale Westworld
|16601 N. Pima Road
|Scotsdale
|AZ
|Schnepf Farms
|22601 E. Cloud Road
|Queen Creek
|AZ
|Park Drive-In
|9660 Raceway Rd
|Prince George
|BC
|Madera Drive-in
|201 East Lincoln Ave
|Madera
|CA
|Skyline Drive-in
|31175 Old Highway 58
|Barstow
|CA
|The Nighlight
|403 F Street
|Los Banos
|CA
|Lakeport Auto Movie Theater
|52 Soda Bay Road
|Lakeport
|CA
|Kilburn – San Juan Capistrano, CA
|30743 Av La Pata
|San Juan Capistrano
|CA
|Sunset Drive-In
|255 Elks Lane
|San Luis Obispo
|CA
|Concerts in Your Car
|10 W Harbor Blvd
|Ventura
|CA
|West Wind Sacramento 6 Drive-in
|9616 Oates Dr
|Sacramento
|CA
|Alameda County Fairgrounds: Pop-Up Drive in Movies
|4501 Pleasanaton Ave.
|Pleasanton
|CA
|Paramount Twin Drive-in
|7770 Rosecrans Avenue
|Paramount
|CA
|Mission Tiki Drive-in
|10789 Ramona Avenue
|Montclair
|CA
|South Bay Drive-In
|2170 Coronado Ave
|San Diego
|CA
|Berkeley Chapel Pop-Up Drive-In
|4345 West 46th Avenue
|Denver
|CO
|Comanche Drive-in
|27784 Co Rd 339
|Buena Vista
|CO
|Tru Vu Drive-in
|1001 Highway 92
|Delta
|CO
|Star Drive-in
|600 East Miami Street
|Montrose
|CO
|Kilburn – Brookfield – Denver, CO
|8401 Park Meadows Drive
|Denver
|CO
|Star Drive-in
|2830 Highway 160 West
|Monte Vista
|CO
|Stratford Drive-In
|411 Barnum Avenue Cutoff
|Stratford
|CT
|Ocala Drive-in
|4850 S. Pine Ave.
|Ocala
|FL
|Epic St. Augustine Pop-Up Drive-In
|112 Theatre Dr
|St Augustine
|FL
|Epic Mt. Dora Pop-Up Drive-In
|2300 Spring Harbor
|Mount Dora
|FL
|Epic Clermont
|2405 S Hwy 27
|Clermont
|FL
|Epic West Volusia
|939 Hollywood Blvd
|Deltona
|FL
|Treasure Coast Park & Watch
|601 Seaway Drive
|Fort Pierce
|FL
|Lake Catherine Blueberries
|5849 Lake Catherine Rd
|Groveland
|FL
|Drive In Dudes @ The Pensacola Fairgrounds
|6655 Mobile Hwy
|Pensacola
|FL
|Drive In Dudes @ Northwest Florida Fairgrounds
|1958 Lewis Turner Blvd.
|Fort walton Beach
|FL
|Tiger Drive-in
|2956 Old Hwy. 441 S.
|Tiger
|GA
|Starlight Drive In
|2000 Moreland Ave. SE
|Atlanta
|GA
|Blue Grass Drive-in Theater
|774 W Mayne St
|Blue Grass
|IA
|Superior 71 Drive-in
|1482 300th Ave
|Spirit Lake
|IA
|Motor-Vu Drive-in
|2095 N. Yellowstone Hwy.
|Idaho Falls
|ID
|Parma Motor Vu Drive-in
|29522 Hwy. 95
|Parma
|ID
|Spud Drive-in
|2175 South, ID-33
|Driggs
|ID
|Terrace Drive-in
|3701 S. Lake Ave.
|Caldwell
|ID
|Hayden Cinema Pop-Up Drive-In
|300 Centa Drive
|Hayden
|ID
|Teton Vu Drive-in
|1114 N. Yellostone Hwy.
|Rexburg
|ID
|B- Stage at Boise State University’s ExtraMile Arena
|1401 Bronco Lane
|Boise
|ID
|Idan-Ha Drive-in
|187 W. 2nd S
|Soda Springs
|ID
|McHenry Indoor/Outdoor Theater
|1510 N. Chapel Hill Rd.
|McHenry
|IL
|Route 66 Drive-in
|1700 Recreation Dr.
|Springfield
|IL
|Drive ‘N Theatre
|16045 IL-33
|Newton
|IL
|Harvest Moon Drive-in
|1123 S. Sangamon
|Gibson City
|IL
|Chicago Drive-In Theaters
|7000 S Harlem Ave
|Bridgeview
|IL
|Marcus Theatres Elgin Cinmea
|111 South Randall Road
|Elgin
|IL
|Tri Way Drive-in
|4400 North Michigan Road
|Plymouth
|IN
|Lake Shore Drive-in
|100 Rickey Road
|Monticello
|IN
|Tibbs Drive In
|480 S Tibbs Ave
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Starlite Drive In
|7630 South Old State Road 37
|Bloomington
|IN
|Moon Lite Drive In
|5048 N. Lafayette Ave.
|Terre Haute
|IN
|Bel-Air Drive-in
|337 North Route 421
|Versailles
|IN
|49’er Drive-in Theatre
|675 N Calumet Ave
|Valparaiso
|IN
|M.E.L.S at the Starlite
|8721 N. State Road 39
|Thorntown
|IN
|Holiday Drive-in
|646 N. State R. 161
|Rockport
|IN
|Hummel Drive-In
|2870 East Route 32
|Winchester
|IN
|CenterBrook Drive-in Theater
|6735 Route 67 North
|Martinsville
|IN
|Auburn Garrett Drive-in
|1014 State Route 8
|Garrett
|IN
|Starlite Twin Drive-in
|3900 South Hydraulic St.
|Wichita
|KS
|South Drive-in
|1019 Est. McArtor Rd
|Dodge City
|KS
|Bar O Bar Drive In
|6000 and Highway 101
|Edna
|KS
|Judy Drive-In
|4078 Maysville Road
|Mount Sterling
|KY
|Skyline Drive-In
|5600 Hodgenville Rd
|Summersville
|KY
|Sauerbeck Family Drive-In
|3210 D.W. Griffith Ln
|LaGrange
|KY
|Franklin Drive-In
|6250 Nashville Road
|Franklin
|KY
|Bourbon Drive-In
|Jackstown Rd
|Paris
|KY
|27 Twin Drive-In
|5270 US-27
|Somerset
|KY
|Stanford Drive-In
|1645 Hustonville Road
|Stanford
|KY
|Cajundome Convention Center
|444 Cajundome Blvd
|Layfayette
|LA
|Marshfield Drive-In
|140 Main Street
|Marshfield
|MA
|Mendon Twin Drive-in
|45 Milford Street
|Mendon
|MA
|Leicester Triple Drive-in
|Route 9, 1675 Main Street
|Leicester
|MA
|Stardust Drive-In
|3020 Thornhill St
|Morden
|Manitoba, CAN
|Prides Corner Drive-In
|651 Bridgton Road (Rt 302)
|Westbrook
|ME
|Bangor Drive-In
|1674 Hammond St.
|Hermon
|ME
|Skowhegan Drive-in
|201 Waterville Rd.
|Skowhegan
|ME
|Ford Wyoming Drive-In
|10400 Ford Rd
|Dearborn
|MI
|US 23 Drive-In
|5200 Fenton Road
|Flint
|MI
|Highway 2 Drive-In
|5876 W. US-2
|Manistique
|MI
|Capri Drive-In
|119 Est Chicago Road
|Coldwater
|MI
|Hi-Way Drive-In
|2778 E. Sanilac Rd. (M-46)
|Carsonville
|MI
|Getty 4 Drive-In
|920 E Summit Ave
|Muskegon
|MI
|Verne Drive-In
|1607 S Kniss Ave
|Luverne
|MN
|Elko Drive-In
|26350 France Avenue
|Elko New Market
|MN
|Kilburn – Brookfield St. Cloud, MN
|4104 West Division Street
|St. Cloud
|MN
|Starlite Drive-in
|15605 North, MO-21
|Cadet
|MO
|Pharaohplex, Inc.
|105 Pennsylvania Ave
|Hamilton
|MT
|The Pasture
|360 Little Camp Creek Way
|Manhattan
|MT
|Sussex Drive-In Theater
|133 Aiton Rd
|Sussex
|NB
|Neptune Drive-In
|691 Main St
|Shediac
|NB
|Hounds Drive-in
|114 Raven Circle
|Kings Mountain
|NC
|Marketplace Cinemas Drive-In
|2095 Peters Creek Parkway
|Winston Salem
|NC
|Eden Drive-in Theater
|106 Fireman Club Road
|Eden
|NC
|Badin Road Drive-in
|2411 Badin Road
|Albemarle
|NC
|Stateline Movie Time Drive-In (NC)
|3851 Dothan Road
|Tabor City
|NC
|Twin Creek Cinemas
|3909 Raynor Parkway
|Belleview
|NE
|TK/Starlight Drive In
|1000 Hwy 275
|Neligh
|NE
|Sandhills Drive-in
|2617 County Road
|Alliance
|NE
|St. Marks Methodist Church
|8550 Pioneers Blvd
|Lincoln
|NE
|Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds
|4100 N. 84th Street
|Lincoln
|NE
|Northfield Drive-in
|981 Northfield Rd
|Hinsdale
|NH
|Milford Twin Drive-In
|531 Elm St
|Milford
|NH
|Rhythm & Reels Drive- In
|1351 N. Black Horse Pike
|Williamstown
|NJ
|Delsea Drive In Theater
|2203 South Delsea Drive
|Vineland
|NJ
|Fort Union Drive-in
|3300 7th Street
|Las Vegas
|NM
|Cape Breton Drive-In
|865 Grand Lake Rd
|Sydney
|NS
|Highland Drive- In
|159 Truro Road
|Westville
|NS
|Valley Drive-In Theater
|5934 Hwy 1
|Cambridge
|NS
|El Rancho Drive-in
|555 El Rancho Drive
|Sparks
|NV
|Westwind Las Vegas 6 Drive-in
|4150 West Carey Avenue
|North Las Vegas
|NV
|Malta Drive-in
|2785 Route 9
|Malta
|NY
|Vintage Drive-in
|1520 West Henrietta Road
|Avon
|NY
|Silver Lake Twin Drive-in
|7037 Chapman Avenue
|Perry
|NY
|Fair Oaks Drive-in
|365 Bloomingburg Road
|Middletown
|NY
|Transit Drive-in
|6655 Transit Road
|Lockport
|NY
|Warwick Drive-in
|5 Warwick Turnpike
|Warwick
|NY
|Finger Lakes Drive-in
|1064 Clark Street Road
|Auburn
|NY
|Unadilla Drive-in Theater
|1706 Route 7
|Unadilla
|NY
|Sunset Drive-in
|9950 Telegraph Road
|Middleport
|NY
|Delevan Twin Drive-in
|11771 State Route 16
|Delevan
|NY
|NY State Fair Drive-In
|State Fair Blvd, Orange Lot
|Syracuse
|NY
|HiWay Drive-in
|10769 Route 9W
|Coxsackie
|NY
|Long Island Adventureland
|2245 Broad Hollow Road
|Farmingdale
|NY
|El Rancho Drive-In
|6070 Route 5
|Palatine Bridge
|NY
|Jericho Drive-in
|21 Jericho Road
|Glenmont
|NY
|Star View Drive-In
|2083 Route 20 West
|Norwalk
|OH
|South {Twin} Drive-In
|3050 South High Street
|Columbus
|OH
|Dixie Twin Drive-In
|6201 N. Dixie Drive
|Dayton
|OH
|Starlite Drive-In
|2255 Ohio Pike
|Amelia
|OH
|Van-Del Drive-In
|19986 Lincoln Highway
|Middle Point
|OH
|Tiffin Drive In
|4101 N. St. Rt. 53
|Tiffin
|OH
|Liberty Center Field of Dreams Drive-In
|V602 Township Rd 6
|Liberty Center
|OH
|Sundance Kid Drive-In
|4500 Navarre Avenue
|Oregon
|OH
|Caesar Creek Flea Market
|7763 State Road West
|Wilmington
|OH
|Pickerington Cinema
|1776 Hill Road North
|Pickerington
|OH
|Mayfield Road Drive-In
|12100 State Road 322
|Chardon
|OH
|Holiday Auto Theater
|1816 Oxford Highway
|Hamilton
|OH
|Midway Drive-in (same owner as Mayfield)
|2736 Route 59
|Ravenna
|OH
|Melody 49 Drive-In
|7606 Pleasant Plains Road
|Brookville
|OH
|Elm Road Triple Drive-In
|1895 Elm Road NE
|Warren
|OH
|Magic City Drive-In
|5602 South Cleveland
|Barberton
|OH
|Springmill Drive-In
|1040 Springmill Street
|Mansfield
|OH
|Blue Sky Drive-In
|959 Broad Street
|Wadsworth
|OH
|Admiral Twin Drive-in
|7355 E. Easton St.
|Tulsa
|OK
|Tower Drive-in
|2214 N Broadway St
|Poteau
|OK
|El-Co Drive-in Theater
|501 North Main Street
|Shattuck
|OK
|Cool Breeze RV Cinema and Resort
|16677 US-77
|Springer
|OK
|Port Elmsley Drive-In
|333 Port Elmsley Rd.
|Perth
|ON
|Muskoka Drive-In
|1001 Theatre Rd.
|Gravenhurst
|ON
|Can View Drive-In
|1956 Highway #20
|Fonthill
|ON
|The Mustang Drive-In Theaters
|2551 Wilton Grove Rd
|London
|ON
|Mustang Drive-In (Guelph)
|5012 Jones Baseline
|Guelph
|ON
|Stardust Drive In Theater
|893 Mt Albert Rd
|Newmarket
|ON
|Starlite Drive-In
|59 Green Mountain Rd. E
|Stoney Creek
|ON
|Sunset Barrie
|134 4 Line S
|Oro-Medonte
|ON
|The 5 Drive-In
|2332 Ninth Line
|Oakville
|ON
|Lindsay Twin Drive-In
|229 Pigeon Lake Rd
|Lindsay
|ON
|The Boonies Drive-In Theatre
|4625 Richardson Side Rd
|Tilbury
|ON
|99W Drive-In
|3110 Portland Rd
|Newberg
|OR
|M-F Drive-In
|84322 Hwy 11
|Milton-Freewater
|OR
|The Comet Drive-in
|151 Morrell Road
|Dunbar
|PA
|Carrolltown Hi-Way Drive-in
|425 Theatre Rd
|Carrolltown
|PA
|Sky-Vu Drive-in
|813 E Market St
|Gratz
|PA
|Kane Family Drive-in
|6627 US-6
|Kane
|PA
|Garden Drive-in
|20 State Route 11
|Hunlock Creek
|PA
|Circle Drive-in
|1911 Scranton Carbondale Hwy
|Dickson City
|PA
|Haar’s Drive-in
|185 Logan Road
|Dillsburg
|PA
|Pike Drive-in
|5798 US Highway 15
|Montgomery
|PA
|Brownsville Drive-in
|6229 National Pike
|Grindstone
|PA
|Moonlite Drive-in
|Route 322
|Brookville
|PA
|Palace Garden Drive-in
|225 Indian Springs Rd.
|Indiana
|PA
|Moonlite Drive-in
|1190 Shoemaker Ave
|West Wyoming
|PA
|Cumberland Drive-in Theatre
|715 Centerville Road
|Newville
|PA
|Midway Drive-in
|1380 William Penn Hwy
|Mifflintown
|PA
|Super 322 Drive-in
|1682 Woodland Bigler Hwy
|Clearfield
|PA
|Becky’s Drive-in
|4548 Lehigh Dr
|Walnutport
|PA
|Brackely Drive-In Theatre
|3164 Brackely Point Rd – Route 15
|Brackley Beach
|PE
|Cine-Parc St-Eustache
|455 Avenue Mathers
|Saint-Eustache
|Quebec, CAN
|Misquamicut Drive-In Theater
|316 Atlantic Ave
|Westerly
|RI
|Rustic Tri-View Drive-in
|146 Old Louisquisset Pike
|North Smithfield
|RI
|25 Drive-In Auto Theater
|3109 Highway 25 South
|Greenwood
|SC
|Terrace Theatre
|1956d Maybank Hwy,
|Charleston
|SC
|Monetta Drive-In Theater
|5822 Columbia Hwy N
|Monetta
|SC
|Highway 21 Drive-In
|55 Parker Drive
|Beaufort
|SC
|The BEND Pop-Up Drive-In
|3775 Azalea
|North Charleston
|SC
|Pheasant City Drive-in
|17230 US Highway 281
|Redfield
|SD
|Pheasant Drive-in
|1600 20th St W
|Mobridge
|SD
|Winner Drive-in Theatre LLC
|27865 317th Avenue
|Winner
|SD
|Hilltop Drive-in
|33575 Hwy 18
|Gregory
|SD
|Roy’s Black Hills Twin Drive-in
|810 Tenaya Street
|Hermosa
|SD
|Willow Creek Drive-In
|27213 US HWY 14/34
|Fort Pierre
|SD
|The Prairie Dog Drive-In
|119 Main St.
|Carlyle
|SK
|Twilite Drive-In
|Drive-In Road; SK-1
|Wolseley
|SK
|Hi-Way 50 Drive-in
|1584 Fayetteville Hwy
|Lewisburg
|TN
|Malco Drive-In
|5310 Summer Ave.
|Memphis
|TN
|Swingin’ Midway Drive-in
|2133 Highway 30 East
|Athens
|TN
|Sparta Drive-in
|220 Roberts Matthers Hwy
|Sparta
|TN
|Stateline Drive-in
|2306 State Line Road
|Elizabethton
|TN
|Parkway Drive-in
|2909 East Kamar Alexander Pkwy
|Maryville
|TN
|Graham Drive-in
|1519 4th Street
|Graham
|TX
|Coyote Drive-in
|223 N.E. 4th Street
|Fort Worth
|TX
|Sandell Drive-In
|12 S. Center Drive
|Clarendon
|TX
|Town and Country Drive-In
|2902 Vogel Street
|Abilene
|TX
|Brazos Drive-in
|1800 W. Pearl St
|Granbury
|TX
|Big Sky Drive-in
|6200 W. HWY 80
|Midland
|TX
|Kilburn – The Star Frisco, TX
|9 Cowboys Way
|Frisco
|TX
|Kilburn – Brookfield – Dallas, TX
|2063 Town East Mall
|Mesquite
|TX
|Showboat Drive-in
|22422 FM 2920
|Hockley
|TX
|Stars and Stripes Drive-in (New Braunfels)
|1178 Kroesche Ln.
|New Braunfels
|TX
|Stars and Stripes Drive-in (Lubbock)
|5101 Clovis Hwy
|Lubbock
|TX
|Galaxy Drive-in Theatre
|5301 North Interstate Highway 45
|Ennis
|TX
|Basin Drive In
|680 State St
|Mt Pleasant
|UT
|Motor Vu Theatre
|4055 N. State Hwy 36
|Tooele
|UT
|Redwood Drive-In
|3688 Redwood Road
|West Valley
|UT
|Family Drive-in
|5890 Valley Pike
|Stephens City
|VA
|Park Place Drive-in
|301 Park Boulevard
|Marion
|VA
|Starlite Drive In
|275 Starlight Dr
|Christiansburg
|VA
|Central Drive-In
|5113 Kent Junction Rd
|Norton
|VA
|Sunset Drive-In
|155 Porters Point Rd
|Colchester
|VT
|Fairlee Drive In
|1809 US Route 5 N,
|Fairlee
|VT
|Skyline Drive-In
|182 S.E. Brewer Rd
|Shelton
|WA
|Auto Vu Drive-In
|444 Auto View Road
|Colville
|WA
|Blue Fox Drive-In
|1403 N Monroe Landing Rd
|Oak Harbor
|WA
|Wheel-In Motor Movie
|210 Theatre Rd
|Port Townsend
|WA
|Rivers Edge Drive In
|1820 Raleigh Road
|New Richmond
|WI
|Chilton Twilight Drive-in
|1255 E. Chestnut St.
|Chilton
|WI
|Field of Scenes Drive-in
|N3712 Hwy. 55
|Freedom
|WI
|Majestic Cinema of Brookfield
|770 Springdale Road
|Waukesha
|WI
|CV Drive-In
|225 Edward Street
|Chippewa Falls
|WI
|Sky Vu Drive-in
|1936 State Route 69
|Monroe
|WI
|Marcus theaters South Shore Cinema
|7261 South 13th Street
|Oak Creek
|WI
|Meadow Bridge Drive-in
|17974 WV-20
|Meadow Bridge
|WV
|The Chinook at Terry Bison Ranch
|51 I-25 Service Road
|Cheyene
|WY