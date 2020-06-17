Lubbock on the Garth Brooks list of drive-in theaters for June 27 live concert

FILE – This March 14, 2019 file photo shows Garth Brooks performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles. Brooks is holding a concert in Nashville,Tenn., that will be played at 300 drive-in theaters across the country. Tickets will cost $100 per passenger car or truck. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Representatives for Garth Brooks announced on Wednesday that Lubbock will be added to the list of cities for a drive-in movie theater concert.

About a week ago, Brooks announced he will perform live on June 27 – to be seen by audiences at drive-in theaters all over the nation. The updated list on Wednesday morning includes the Stars and Stripes drive-in of Lubbock, 5101 Clovis Highway.

The announcement on Wednesday said even more theaters could be added. Tickets are $100 per car or truck “rain or shine.” Tickets go on sale June 19 at 11:00 am (CDT).

