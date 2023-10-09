LUBBOCK, Texas– The City of Lubbock encouraged the public to “acknowledge and learn” about Indigenous People’s impact in North America.

According to the city, Lubbock is located in an area that once belonged to the Lipan Apache and Comanche territories.

In 2021, President Joe Biden issued the first presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples Day. He said it’s a day to ” honor America’s first inhabitants and the Tribal Nations that continue to thrive today.”

To learn more about Indigenous territories, click here.