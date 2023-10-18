LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Open Door will partner with Texas Tech University Health Science Center physicians and medical students to provide medical care for people experiencing homelessness.

According to a press release, in 2022 volunteer physicians and medical students with TTUHSC started providing clinic services on Friday mornings at Open Door.

“We love this partnership because lives are being changed for the better on all fronts. Some of our most vulnerable neighbors are being seen, truly,for the first time in years,” said Chad Wheeler, CEO of Open Door.

The clinic has two health care providers, 11 medical student volunteers, an HbA 1c machine to diagnose diabetes and soon a small pharmacy for essential medications, said the release.

Open Door will host its Annual Open House event on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 1918 13th Street.

The event will be an opportunity for the community to learn about Open Door’s work with people in poverty, homelessness, and sex trafficking.

The event will be free to the public and all ages are welcome to attend.