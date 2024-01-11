LUBBOCK, Texas — The non-profit organization, Open Door, told EverythingLubbock.com when freezing weather is in the forecast, they will offer a warm place to be during the day and a shelter to sleep at for those in need.

CEO of Open Door, Chad Wheeler, said a warm place and meal is provided at their community center as well as “blankets and sleeping bags as they’re available.”

When nighttime comes he said, “We help assist people getting connected to the Salvation Army where they find emergency shelter overnight. Salvation Army, open door. Many of the organizations, we do everything we can on nights like we’re having right now to make sure that no one has to be out in this cold and risk their lives in this kind of weather.”

And people like Erich Momberger said having a place like Open Door is life-saving when it comes to weather like this.

“It could mean life or death,” Momberger said. “So it’s basic survival. But you know, they step up to meet that. They look at the weather, they pay attention to it.”

Momberger said it was ultimately the Open Doors welcome he got warmth from when walking through those doors.

Momberger said, “The hospitality is obvious when you walk in and you don’t feel like you are just one of a number who just walked off the streets.