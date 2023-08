LUBBOCK, Texas — Hill and Ioppolo Oral & Dental Implant Surgery of Lubbock is set to host its sixth annual community blood drive with Vitalant on August 12 at 4211 85th Street.

The press release said Hill and Ioppolo are encouraging the community to give lifesaving blood to help replenish the summer blood shortage.

All donors will receive a sweet treat from Kurbside Sweets and swag from Hill and Ioppolo, according to the press release.

Appointments are required and can be made by clicking here.