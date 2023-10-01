LUBBOCK, Texas — The Buckner Family Hope Center is hosting a community shoe drive for its program Shoes for Orphan Souls, according to a press release.

New shoes and socks for children will be collected from October 2 through October 27.

“I am excited by the organizations that have already signed up to help collect shoes,” said Mandy Terry, director of the Buckner Family Hope Center in Lubbock, “There is still time to join our community shoe drive. Organizations who would like to help collect shoes to impact the lives of children can visit our website to learn more.”

The press release said all donated shoes and socks for children and teens must be brand new and closed toed.

For a list of drop-off locations or to find out how to become a drop-off location, click here.