LUBBOCK, Texas — A foster care youth organization in Lubbock “Foster*A*Life” will host a “Hope Chest,” event for foster youths that have graduated high school or received a GED.

According to a press release, Foster*A*Life was founded in 2004 by Dr. Shaun Keel and its goal was to “provide otherwise unavailable assistance, services and opportunities to children who are or have been involved with Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.”

The event will occur on Wednesday, with the foster care providing lunch and a shopping experience at Target.

Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Science Spectrum and shopping will begin from 1:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Target, said the release.

This year, 11 graduates will participate in the Hope Chest event, said the release.

According to the press release, once a foster youth turns 18 years old in Texas, they typically “age out of the foster care system.”

The release expressed the newness of independence can be “both exciting and frightening for these young adults.” Hope Chest was meant to provide necessities needed to “help ease the shift to independent living.”

The youths will be paired with a volunteer to shop at Target with a budget of $550 in household items, said the release.

Foster*A*Life Founder and Executive Director Dr. Shaun Keel expressed, “Children who age out of foster care often do not have family members that help them with making that next step… Hope Chest helps to fill that void.”