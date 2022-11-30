LUBBOCK, Texas — Toys for Tots and Communities in Schools are making sure no child goes without gifts this holiday season with toy drives.

Lubbock Toys for Tots Staff Sergeant Brian Clay says donations are coming in, but not like previous years.

“We really need the boys’ & girls’ toys [ages] 13 and up, and infant [ages] 0-2 toys,” Clay said.

Last the organization helped 4,600 kids with toys for Christmas and hopes to exceed that number this year.

“When they donate here in Lubbock County, it stays here in Lubbock County,” Clays said. “They are helping their own community.”

Communities in Schools Marketing and Development Coordinator Nick Hay says they are gearing up for its second toy drive in partnership with Sonic, with the same mission mind.

“It’s hard out there for a lot of different reasons, and this is just one way to take the pressure off and make sure that everyone is having a good time,” Hay said.

This year’s toy drive will have food trucks, face painting, a magic show and much more.

Hay said participants don’t have to bring an unwrapped toy, but it is highly encouraged. All collected toys will be distributed to students in need on each campus.

“This is going to be crucial for a lot of people throughout Lubbock and the South Plains just to know they do have something [for] their kids to have on Christmas morning,” Hay said.

Donations for Toys for Tots can be dropped off at several stores in the West End shopping center.

Donations for Communities in Schools can be dropped off at Casey Carpet One, and all Affordable Storage locations.

Communities in Schools Toy Drive is Saturday, December 3 from 9: 00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. between Verizon and Firehouse Subs off Milwaukee at Canyon West.