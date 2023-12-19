LUBBOCK, Texas – On Monday, Pope Francis formally approved a significant change to Vatican policy which now allows Roman Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples.

“It’s a good first step from the Catholic church,” said Nick Harpster, advocacy coordinator for LubbockPRIDE. “The Pope, over the last 11 years of his papacy, has been very progressive.”

The updated ruling still maintains a strict ban on gay marriage which is something that priests can’t endorse or support.

“We’re still seen as second class at best, if not included at all,” Harpster said. “It’s just a way of saying we will bless you. It’s definitely a change from don’t bless the sinner.”

It’s a complete 180 from the Vatican’s stance back in 2021 rejecting same-sex unions because God “cannot bless sin.” Monday’s declaration said those asking for a blessing shouldn’t be denied since “God never turns away anyone who approaches him!”

“It’s still basically left up to the individual pastors or priests of the church to what they say, and whether they even accept this,” Harpster said. “There are a lot of people that do even disagree with this small step, so it’s going to be interesting to see how the community here will adhere to that.”

The Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock released the following statement to EverythingLubbock.com regarding the Pope’s declaration.

“Our mission here at Catholic Charities is to provide a path to well-being for all of our neighbors here on the South Plains through support and empowerment. We are called to serve and love our brothers and sisters, especially the most vulnerable.” – Cynthia Quintanilla, executive director at Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock

We also reached out to the Catholic Diocese of Lubbock and Bishop Robert Coerver’s office for comment on the Pope’s decision, but we’ve not yet heard back.

Harpster said LubbockPRIDE has long-lacked support from local Catholic churches, but he’s optimistic this updated policy will help turn things around.

“There are some churches here that are very accepting and willing to just accept everyone which I believe is true faith is accepting people for who they are,” Harpster said. “Hopefully, this will change some people’s minds about it and understand that the LGBTQ+ community is just like everyone else, and they do have faith just like everyone else.”

