LUBBOCK, Texas — Despite some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region over the last few weeks, drought conditions continue to persist across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport only recorded 0.10 inches of rainfall during the month of July. The month ended with a 1.86 inch deficit.

So far in 2022, the Hub City has only received 4.89 inches of rainfall. The year’s deficit at the end of July was 6.07 inches.

Most of the area is classified in severe to exceptional drought conditions, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor that was released on July 26.

(Photo from the U.S. Drought Monitor website)

Area lakes continue to slowly drop in capacity around the region, according to the Texas Water Development Board’s (TDWB) WaterDataForTexas.org website.

Here’s a look at the area lake levels reported on Monday, August 1:

Lake Alan Henry – 77.1% Full

Lake J.B Thomas – 29.1% Full

White River Lake – 13.7% Full

Lake Mackenzie – 6.5% Full

Lake Meredith – 31.1% Full

TDWB recently said drought conditions are plaguing the largest area of the state since January 2012.

The seasonal outlook from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center calls for drought conditions to persist across our region and the majority of Texas.

(Photo from the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center’s website)

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, only 0.82 percent of the state is not experiencing drought. This includes all of El Paso County and a small portion of Hudspeth County in far West Texas.

