LUBBOCK, Texas– Miss Lubbock & Miss Teen Lubbock Competition is set to kick off January 28, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. This event is taking place at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA)’s Firehouse Theater at 511 Avenue K.

The Miss Lubbock & Miss Teen Lubbock Competition is an event that serves as a way to highlight positive values and respectable role models in the Lubbock community. While spreading an encouraging message to the young women of West Texas.

This also serves as an official preliminary competition. Those who are crowned as Miss Lubbock and Miss Lubbock’s Outstanding Teen in 2024 will earn the chance to compete for the title of Miss Texas/Miss Texas Teen and can win thousands of dollars in scholarships.

For those interested in applying, please visit www.misslubbock.org for more information.