Lubbock parents describe heartbreak of losing one twin at birth

LUBBOCK, Texas — In honor of the City of Lubbock recognizing October as Pregnancy and Infant Awareness Month, one local family decided to share their own personal story of loss.

In June, Hannah and Curt Softley say they were devastated by the loss of one of their twin boys just two weeks before they were due.

“A nurse told me that it’s going to be okay, it’s going to be okay, your baby is in heaven now,” Hannah Softley said. “I didn’t want to believe her, I wanted her to be wrong, because I wanted to bring my two baby boys home with me.”

On the 35th week of her pregnancy, a nurse was unable to find one of her sons’ heartbeats. Hannah Softley said she was admitted to emergency surgery and gave birth to twin boys, Samuel and Simeon.

But, only Simeon would be going home with them.

(Photo via the Softley family)

“I don’t remember a lot from that day, only thinking it had to be okay, that my babies were going to come home,” Hannah Softley said. “But when I woke up from surgery a nurse told me that Samuel was dead, and June 10th became one of the worst and best days of my life.”

The Softleys are sharing their story now to spread awareness for Pregnancy and Infant Awareness, saying their grief is tip-toed around by others. It is difficult, and painful, but they want others to remember that they had two sons.

“Whenever we hear Samuel’s name it is music to our ears,” Hannah Softley said. “People are afraid they are going to upset us, but our grief is never far, if anything people mentioning our son brings us closer to him, and makes us feel like he’s here beside his brother.”

Tune into KLBK tonight at 6 p.m. for the full report.