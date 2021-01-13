Lubbock parents face childcare challenges during pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — While vaccines are on the way, the pandemic has not ended yet, leaving some parents with difficult decisions regarding child care.

“Me not being a scientist, but I believe the safest option is to hire a sitter and not send you kids to day care. That’s my opinion,” said the mother of 2, Yini Pulse.

One month ago, Pulse and her family moved from Oklahoma to Lubbock.

“It’s not the year to move, but we did it anyway. And Lubbock is cute and is just pandemic, and there isn’t a lot for the kids to do right now,” said Pulse.

Pulse has two daughters aged 14 and 7, and now that she is in a new city, she has been looking for a babysitter for her 7-year-old. A task that’s proved difficult during a pandemic.

“Obviously, I can’t be 100 percent sure. I just can’t. I can talk to people all I want about washing your hands and don’t touch my kids and don’t kiss my kids, but to an extent, you can’t control it. I just personally feel safer if it’s just one person than a room full of kids at a day care,” said Pulse.

According to the U.S. Census, 1 in 5 working-age parents are not able to work because the pandemic messed up their child care.

Junior at Texas Tech Leehein Loots is hoping to remedy that problem. Loots has been babysitting for around five years and recently posted on Facebook looking to see if anyone needed help. So far, the response has been overwhelming.

“It was just like comment after comment after comment,” said Loots.

And while she is concerned for her own safety, Loots is hoping to help parents who need help feel safe hiring it.

“With new families sometimes, they ask me to wear a mask, and I don’t mind at all because I am around their kids, and we are in a pandemic,” said Loots.

For those considering hiring a nanny, experts recommend making sure you talk with your nanny about their exposure risk before hiring them.