LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced on Thursday the playground at Higinbotham Park is officially completed.

The City said while the new playground is complete, it is still working on other projects that will be announced soon.

Photo courtesy of the City of Lubbock

Photo courtesy of the City of Lubbock

Photo courtesy of the City of Lubbock

The community is encouraged to try out the new playground or take a walk around the track on a warm weekend in the hub city.

The park, located off of 19th and Vicksburg, is named in recognition of Frank Higinbotham. He served on the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Commission for six years, according to the City of Lubbock.