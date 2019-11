(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)





LUBBOCK, Texas



Parks and Recreation will move into the Lubbock Business Center offices, located at 1301 Broadway, starting Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

The offices will be closed Tuesday, November 19, and Wednesday, November 20, during the transition.

Parks and Recreation will be at this location until it moves into Citizens Tower.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)