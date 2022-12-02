LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department will host three holiday events on Saturday, December 3.

According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, these events include Santa Paws at the Hodges Community Center, a Holiday Craft Bazzar at the Copper Rawlings Community Center and Breakfast with Santa at the Maxey Community Center.

Here is additional information about each event provided in the press release:

Santa Paws

Saturday, December 3, 2022

9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Celebrate the Howl-idays with Hodges Community Center! Stop by for a photo with Santa at our Annual Santa Paws event. Meet with local vendors and receive free microchipping provided by Lubbock Animal Services. We’re sure to have a dog-gone good time and hope to see you there! Photos will be $5.00 per family and attendance is free for all ages. For more information please call Hodges Community Center 806.767.370.

Holiday Craft Bazaar

Saturday, December 3, 2022

9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Shop for unique holiday gifts at the Copper Rawlings Community Center’s 22nd Annual Holiday Bazaar! Check out all the crafts and goodies that your community has to offer. Items include wood crafts, ornaments, jewelry, candles, dolls, toys, baked goods and more. Admission is free and includes a chance to earn door prizes! For more information please contact Copper Rawlings Community Center 806.767.2704.

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday, December 3, 2022

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Bring your kids and grandkids to Maxey Community Center for their Annual Breakfast with Santa. This event is the perfect way to start the Christmas season. Families will enjoy keepsake holiday crafts, a delicious brunch, and photos with Santa as their children share their Christmas wishes. For more information please call 806.767.3796.

For more information, visit the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department’s website at PlayLubbock.com.