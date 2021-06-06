Lubbock Parks and Recreation Dept. to hosting Community Garage Sale on Saturday, June 12

Local News

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department is scheduled to host a Community Garage sale on Saturday, June 12. Booth rentals are available for $10 to citizens who would like to sell their reusable, unwanted items. Deadline for booth rental is 5 p.m., June 9. Event admission is free.

For more information, please call 806-767-2704.

Booth rentals are available at:

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar