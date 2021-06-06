Lubbock Parks and Recreation Dept. to hosting Community Garage Sale on Saturday, June 12

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas

The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department is scheduled to host a Community Garage sale on Saturday, June 12. Booth rentals are available for $10 to citizens who would like to sell their reusable, unwanted items. Deadline for booth rental is 5 p.m., June 9. Event admission is free.

For more information, please call 806-767-2704.

Booth rentals are available at:

(News release from the City of Lubbock)