Lubbock Parks and Recreation holding upcoming Adult Summer League registrations

Adult Dodgeball Leagues

Relive your childhood P.E. days! Join us for Parks and Recreation’s first ever Adult Dodgeball League. Early registration will be from Monday, May 27 through Sunday, June 9 at a cost of $190 per team. Regular registration begins Monday, June 10 and runs through Sunday, June 16 at a cost of $220 per team. Leagues will be available for Men’s, Women’s and Mixed teams, and there is ten-game guaranteed season. Players must be 18 years old and older to participate. Teams may have up to 12 players on their roster for league play. Games will begin the week of July 1 and will be played at the Rodgers Gym located at 3306 Auburn Street.

To register online, go to www.playlubbock.com or register in person at the Parks and Recreation Office located at 1611 10th Street, Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. We will be closed on Monday, May 27, 2019 for the Memorial Day holiday. For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Office at (806) 775-2672.

Adult Sand Volleyball

Sand, sun and fun! Join Parks and Recreation’s Adult Sand Volleyball League. Early registration begins Monday, May 27 and will go through Sunday, June 9 at a cost of $190 per team. Regular registration begins Monday, June 10 and runs through Sunday, June 16 at a cost of $220 per team. There are leagues available for Men (4 players), Women (4 players) and Mixed teams (4 players or 6 players). There is a guaranteed ten-game season. Players must be 18 years old and older to participate. Teams may have up to 12 players on their roster for league play. Games will begin the week of July 1 and will be played at the Mahon Park Sand Volleyball courts located at 29th Street and Chicago Avenue.

