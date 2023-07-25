(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas— The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation & Amerigroup will host a National Night Out at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter located at 3200 Amherst Street.

According to a release, the event will be on August 1 from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The event will have live mariachi music, food, a movie in the park, and a free backpack giveaway, said the release.

Parks and Recreation will also have a Pop-Up-Park trailer for more entertainment.

National Night Out is a “community building campaign” to strengthen the relationship between neighborhoods and local law enforcement to provide a “true sense of community.”

