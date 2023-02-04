(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Parks & Recreation Department will host several events and classes between February 4th and 10th.

Below is a list of the events and classes provided to EverythingLubbock.com in a press release from the City of Lubbock.

My Furry Valentine

Saturday, February 4, 2023

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Maxey Community Center

Get you furry sweetheart spiffed up for Valentine’s! Enjoy music, food for owners and pets, dog-friendly activities, photo fun, and more! A FUN come and go event and is free for all ages. Photos are available for $5. For more information please call 806-767-3796.

Senior Breakfast

Wednesday, February 8, 2023

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Maggie Trejo Community Center

Seniors join us for breakfast, lively conversations and games! Breakfast is $2 a person and for ages 50+. For more information, please call 806-775-2661.

Bingo

Wednesday, February 8, 2023

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Lubbock Adult Activity Center

Are you feeling lucky? Test your luck at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center every Wednesday at 1pm. Games are $1, cash only. Welcome to ages 50+. For more information please call 806-767-2710.

National Pizza Day

Friday, February 10, 2023

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Lubbock Adult Activity Center

Celebrate National Pizza Day at LAAC, this event is free for ages 50+. For more information please call 806-767-2710.

Valentine’s Dinner and Dance

Friday, February 10, 2023

6:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Copper Rawlings Community Center

Treat your sweetheart to dinner and dance the night away at Copper Rawlings Community Center! For more information please call, 806-767-2704.

For more information on these events and classes, you can contact the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department at (806) 775-2687 or visit PlayLubbock.com.