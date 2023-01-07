LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Parks & Recreation Department will host several events and classes during the months of January and February.

Below is a list of the events and classes provided to EverythingLubbock.com in a press release from the City of Lubbock.

Zumba

Monday, January 9 – Thursday, January 12, 2023

6:00pm – 7:00pm

Get your feet moving and hearts pumping at Maxey Community Center! You will move and dance in this aerobic fitness class inspired by Latin American music. Class led by two Licensed Zumba Instructors. This class is for everyone of all experience levels ages 13 and up. Pay a monthly rate of $45, biweekly rate of $30 or do a drop-in class for $5. Ages: 16+ for more information please call 806.767.3796.

Craft with Me

Monday, January 9, 2023

2:00pm – 3:00pm

The Lubbock Adult Activity Center will be making fun crafts on January 9th at 2pm. Don’t miss out on the fun. This event is free and for ages 50+. For more information please call, 806-767-2710.

Senior Breakfast at Maggie Trejo

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

9:00am – 10:00am

Join friends for breakfast, lively conversation and games at Maggie Trejo Senior Center. For ages 50+, $2 a person. For more information please call, 806-775-2661.

Daddy Daughter Valentine Dance

Friday, February 3, 2023

6:00pm – 8:30pm

Registration is now open for the Daddy Daughter Valentine Dance at Hodges Community Center at www.playlubbock.com. All father figures are invited to enjoy a special evening with your little girl! Together you will enjoy dinner, dessert, a craft, dancing, and priceless memories. All ages are welcome! Fees: $18 per adult and $12 per child. The deadline to register is 1/31/23. For more information please call, 806-767-3706.

Mommy- Son Valentines Dance

Saturday, February 4, 2023

6:00 – 8:00pm

Registration is now open for the Mommy-Son Valentine Dance at Hodges Community Center at www.playlubbock.com. All mother figures are invited to enjoy a special evening with your little boy! Together you will enjoy dinner, dessert, a craft, dancing, and priceless memories. All ages are welcome! Fees: $18 per adult and $12 per child. The deadline to register is 1/31/23. For more information please call, 806-767-3706.