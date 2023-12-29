LUBBOCK, Texas— VETSTAR will be coordinating a Point-In-Time homeless count to measure homelessness in the community on January 24, 2024 beginning at 5:30 a.m. to help improve and understand the needs of people experiencing homelessness in our community.

Lubbock Veteran Connection will be needing volunteers to help conduct the counts, and survey individuals who are staying in emergency shelters, or unsheltered locations like streets, cars and other places that aren’t meant for habitation. Donations for care bags are also needed and heavily encouraged.

Results for the Point-In-Time homelessness will be available for the public to view as a way to improve responses to homelessness.

The training dates are January 16, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and January 17, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 3804 Interstate 27 Frontage Rd. Lubbock, TX 79423.

For more information, reach out to Lori Sims at Lubbock Veteran Connection at (806)-300-3058 or email lbkvetconnect@gmail.com.