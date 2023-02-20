LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Patterson Branch Library on 1836 Parkway Drive will host its 20th Annual African American History Month Program, an all ages event hosted by Matt Stell, on Saturday, February 25 at 2:00 p.m.

The library announced in a press release it will be honoring the lives and legacies of Bobbie Gean and Thomas James “T.J.” Patterson through a memorial celebration and special presentation.

A reception will immediately follow in the Mildred Deo Community Room, the press released continued.

Special guest speakers will include South Plains Young Marines, Texas Association of Black City Council Members representative, City representatives past and present, Lubbock Independent School District School Board representatives and other community representatives, the press release said.

For more information, call Patterson Branch Library at 806-767-3300.