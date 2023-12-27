LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock dog boutique Bandana and Boujee announced in a social media post on Wednesday that it was opening its storefront in 2024.

Bandana and Boujee owner Alexis Guzman told EverythingLubbock.com that the shop is expected to open on Saturday, January 6.

Guzman previously told EverythingLubbock.com that she began making bandanas for her dogs after she fell into a depression following a surgical procedure.

The popular paw-tique debuted in the Hub City about three years ago as a mobile store and frequently made pop-up appearances in the community.

Guzman said the pop-up appearances always presented a struggle due to Lubbock’s unpredictable weather and problems with setup. The upcoming storefront should “make it easier” for the clientele.

The store is set to be open on Saturdays and Sundays and will be located at 1808 Clovis Road.