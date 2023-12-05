LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up investigation on Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 2500 block of South Loop 289, LPD said.

All eastbound traffic will be diverted from the main lanes of South Loop 289 at the Indiana Avenue exit. LPD said the eastbound ramp east of Indiana will be closed for traffic. Additionally, the eastbound access road will be diverted south to Elgin Avenue.

According to LPD, officers were called to the 2500 block of South Loop 289 just after 10:00 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a single-vehicle crash. Officers found 18-year-old Cassandra Aranda and Dolores Barrera with serious injuries who were later taken to University Medical Center.

Lubbock Police said Barrera was in the area traveling east when her vehicle hit a sign in the grass median before hitting a tree in a business parking lot.

LPD said the operation is expected to last about two hours.