LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said its Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up investigation at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday in the 5600 block of South Avenue Q Drive.

Traffic heading north on Slaton Highway will be diverted to the northbound access road of Interstate 27 while the southbound access road of I-27 will not be allowed to go north of Slaton Highway to South Avenue Q Drive, LPD said.

Both eastbound and westbound traffic on 58th Street will be blocked at South Avenue Q Drive. Southbound traffic on South Avenue Q Drive will be diverted at Briecroft Office Park Road. LPD said there will be no travel allowed on South Avenue Q Drive between the 5500 block and the 5800 block.

On Saturday night, 41-year-old Angela Bray and Rodrigo Torres, 23, lost their lives in a crash near the 5600 block of Avenue Q. Princeton Ugwu, 24, suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Medical Center.

LPD urged drivers to avoid the area. The investigation is expected to last about two hours.