LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police Deputy Chief Leath McClure, who was arrested Thursday and accused of putting a gun to a woman’s head, has filed documents to request a lower bond, court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com showed on Monday.

McClure was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one count of Continuous Violence Against the Family. An Application for Writ of Habeas Corpus filed by McClure’s attorneys called the $500,000 bond unreasonable and “excessive.” The request said McClure was “not a continuing danger to society.”

Public records stated, “[McClure] has attempted, both individually and through family and friends, to post bond in said amount but has been unsuccessful in raising the funds …”

Records filed by McClure’s attorneys stated he had “minimal” resources but would be able to pay a $25,000 bond instead. A hearing was requested to “release [McClure] from such illegal confinement and restraint.”

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported a civilian employee with the Lubbock Police Department started a relationship with McClure shortly after she became employed in 2021. McClure was her supervisor until he was promoted. The incidents came to light after the victim’s boss noticed the “emotional distress” she was suffering at work.

According to court documents, McClure was accused of slapping, shoving and grabbing the victim by the throat. Court records stated the victim told authorities McClure put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her and himself. According to court documents, the victim believed it was his department-issued gun and he was wearing his badge at the time of the assault.

“[The victim] stated she thought she was about to die,” court records stated.

Controlled substances were found in McClure’s police vehicle after it was searched due to claims that he was using steroids, court records stated.

As of Monday afternoon, McClure remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on the same $500,000 bond. Check EverythingLubbock.com for additional updates.

The video above shows an LPD press conference from October 19, 2023.