The video above shows an LPD press conference from October 19, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Friday revealed new details regarding Lubbock Police Deputy Chief Leath McClure, who was arrested Thursday. According to court documents, he was accused of threatening a woman with a gun.

McClure was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one count of Continuous Violence Against the Family.

According to court records, a civilian employee with the Lubbock Police Department started a relationship with McClure shortly after she became employed in 2021. Court documents said McClure was her supervisor until he was promoted.

“[The victim] described a professional and personal relationship that deteriorated to her being physically assaulted, threatened, controlled and berated by Leath McClure to the point of great emotional distress and fear of losing her job,” court documents stated. Court records said the victim made an outcry after her boss noticed the “emotional distress” she was suffering at work.

Court records said the victim told authorities McClure called her “derogatory names” and told her she needed to quit her job several times. The victim said the first time McClure assaulted her was in December of 2022. According to court records, McClure slapped the victim with an open hand.

Another incident was on March 8. According to court records, the victim said McClure ripped her lanyard off and shoved her into a door, and she hit the floor “pretty hard.” Court documents said McClure then grabbed the victim by the throat but did not impede her breathing. The victim said McClure pressed a gun to her temple and threatened to shoot her if she did not “tell him the truth” about a past relationship, according to court records.

“[The victim] stated she thought she was about to die,” court records stated. According to court documents, the victim believed it was his department-issued gun and he was wearing his badge at the time of the assault. The victim said before that, he threatened to shoot the victim and himself.

According to court documents, the victim told a former LPD employee about the assaults, who provided a statement for authorities and corroborated the victim’s story. The former employee confirmed the victim told her about McClure putting the gun to her head.

Court records said McClure’s office and police vehicle were searched due to allegations that he was using steroids. Court documents stated authorities found controlled substances in a black backpack inside his police vehicle.

Jail records showed McClure’s bond was set at half a million dollars. As of Friday, he remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center.