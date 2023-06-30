LUBBOCK, Texas — With the Fourth of July inching closer, it’s important to practice safety and be mindful of yourself and others while celebrating.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said with the roads becoming difficult to manage, it’s important to not get behind the wheel while intoxicated. According to an article published by EverythingLubbock.com in 2022, “eight people were arrested for DWI, and 11 others were arrested for Public Intoxication” in the city of Lubbock on July 4.

Additionally, DPS warned citizens to drive slowly— especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar areas because of the heavy smoke that would cloud the surrounding area due to fireworks.

DPS also said to move over or slow down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated.

The Lubbock Police Department and DPS both echoed the advice “Do not drink and drive.” DPS said to make alternate travel plans if consuming alcohol, plan ahead and drink responsibly. Those hosting parties where alcoholic beverages will be served, were urged to monitor their guests and aid them in ensuring that they have safe rides home.

LPD also stressed “those who choose to drink alcohol should have a plan in place before they go out. Knowing how you will safely get home before you celebrate is extremely important.”

Lubbock city ordinance does not allow for the consumption of alcohol in city parks. LPD said open containers of alcohol in the passenger area of a vehicle on public roadways and Public Intoxication are both violations as well as class C misdemeanors.

If anyone witnesses or suspects instances of drunk driving, LPD urges citizens to report violations of law and safety concerns to their department. The non-emergency number is 806-775-2865. If it is an emergency, you can always use 911.