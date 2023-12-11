LUBBOCK, Texas — Tragic and preventable fatalities can occur in an instant when firearms are improperly stored. In 2023 alone, at least two lives in Lubbock were claimed due to mishandled firearms.

Related stories:

Addressing this issue the Lubbock Police Department, a law enforcement partner of Project ChildSafe, has taken measures to promote firearms safety and education within the community.

LPD provided EverythingLubbock.com statistics on vehicle burglaries in which guns were stolen and residential/business burglaries where guns were stolen for the past two years, up to the current date. In 2023, the number of guns stolen from vehicle burglaries decreased by 142 compared to 2022. Similarly, the number of guns stolen from residential/business burglaries in 2023 also decreased from 2022, but only by seven.

To emphasize key practices to prevent accidents and misuse of firearms, LPD shared these vital tips:

Don’t leave firearms in unlocked vehicles

Use a safety lock on your firearms

Store your firearms in a gun safe at home

Educate your family and household members about firearms

Keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction (Don’t point it at anything that you don’t want to shoot)

Keep your finger off the trigger

Treat every firearm as if it were loaded

Keep firearms unloaded when not in use

Store ammunition separately from firearms

If you do keep a loaded firearm in your home, be sure that it is not accessible to children

Record and document the serial number(s) of your firearm(s)

For more resources such as free firearms safety kits by mail, visual guides and a firearm safety pledge contract for kids, LPD recommended visiting Project ChildSafe’s website. A digital brochure can be found here.