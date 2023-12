LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department identified Johnny Lemmons, 43, as the person who was left with serious injuries from a crash at the 3800 block of East Loop 289 on Thursday.

LPD said Lemmons was driving a pick-up truck and traveling north on the loop when he struck the center median and began traveling down an embankment before coming to a stop.

Lemmons was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.