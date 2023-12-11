LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department identified the victims in Saturday night’s crash as 41-year-old Angela Bray and Rodrigo Torres, 23, on Monday afternoon.

Bray and Torres lost their lives following a crash on Villa Drive, which is near the 5600 block of Avenue Q Drive. 24-year-old Princeton Ugwu suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to University Medical Center by EMS.

5500 block of Villa Drive (Nexstar/Staff)

Lubbock Police said it appeared Ugwu was traveling north on South Avenue Q Drive when he collided with Bray’s vehicle, which was traveling west in the 1000 block of 58th Street and South Avenue Q Drive.

Bray’s vehicle was struck two parked vehicles, and Ugwu’s vehicle struck another parked vehicle.

Bray and Torres were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to LPD.