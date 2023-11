LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Tuesday identified the person found dead in the 7300 block of 25th Street as Eric Daniel Robins, 43.

“Through the initial course of the investigation, Robins’ death does not appear to be criminal in nature,” police said in a statement.

LPD previously said officers were called at 4:05 p.m. on Monday.

Detectives will wait for autopsy results for additional information, police said.