LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said Jessie Tijerina, 21, and Meziah-Brianne Merma, 20, and a two-year-old were injured in the rollover in the 3800 block of Northeast Loop 289 Thursday morning.

Tijerina was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries while Merma and the child were transported to UMC with moderate injuries, LPD said.

Merma was traveling southeast on the loop in an SUV when the vehicle drove into the center median, LPD said. According to LPD, the vehicle then veered to the right at which time the driver lost control and rolled across the access road before coming to a stop in a field to the west of the loop.

LPD said the investigation is ongoing.