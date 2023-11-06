LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department released additional information about an officer-involved shooting in the 9100 block of Akron Avenue that left a suspect dead early Monday morning. LPD said the suspect was identified as Noah Magallan, 21.

Police were initially called for a domestic disturbance at 2:48 a.m.

See below for more.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

UBBOCK, TX) –The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating an officer-involved shooting in South Lubbock that left one man dead.

Lubbock Police received a call for service at 2:48 a.m. in the 9100 block of Akron Avenue on November 6th for reports of a domestic disturbance. Two Patrol officers, the first, a one-year veteran and the second, an 11-year veteran of LPD, responded to the call for service.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears, immediately upon arrival, 21-year-old Noah Magallan, began displaying a deadly weapon and directed deadly force toward the responding officers. The officers then responded to the deadly force by firing multiple rounds from their duty weapons, striking Magallan. He was pronounced deceased on scene by EMS.

The Metro Unit, along with the LPD’s Forensic Investigations Unit, and the Office of Professional Standards responded and processed the scene for evidence.

The officers were not injured and were placed on administrative leave, per standard LPD Policy. The investigation is ongoing.