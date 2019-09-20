Lubbock PD increasing security at South Plains Fair

LUBBOCK, Texas – The South Plains fair officially opens Thursday night and the Lubbock Police Department has plans to increase security at the fairgrounds.

It begins with LPD’s new unit that they call their “Eye in the Sky”. A typical sight at most fairs/events, it gives officers a 360 degree visual of the fairgrounds, from the parking lot, to the Ferris wheel.

“We picked this location strategically to be well seen and that we can also see everybody that’s coming and going,” said LPD’s Ray Mendoza.

Mendoza also tells fairgoers to expect an increased security presence throughout the fairgrounds.

“We’re gonna have both uniformed and plain clothes officers out here walking around,” said Mendoza. “If anybody has any problems they can approach us and ask for help.”

While LPD says no police force is perfect, they’ve made necessary adjustments to accommodate and protect such a large crowd.

“We always learn from our mistakes and try to get better every year so this year should be a better experience than last year,” said Mendoza.

Fair officials say they expect around 175,000 visitors this year.