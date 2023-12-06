LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday said the Metro Special Crimes unit is investigating after Manuel Ochoa, 40, was found dead in a pre-booking holding cell at the Lubbock County Detention Center due to “self-inflicted” strangulation.

LPD said Ochoa was arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop in the 2400 block of 46th Street at 3:50 a.m.

According to a press release, life-saving measures were taken at LCDC before Ochoa was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center, where he later died.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.